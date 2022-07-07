Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $669.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

