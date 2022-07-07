Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.17

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 34393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

