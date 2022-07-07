Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 237,203 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 623,672 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 736,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,461 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.