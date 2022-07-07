Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

