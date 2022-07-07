Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.59 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11). 604,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 833,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £89.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.05.

About Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

