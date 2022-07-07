Evercore ISI Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

eBay stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. eBay has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 177,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 397,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of eBay by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

