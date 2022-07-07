Evercore ISI Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,110.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,338.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,557.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,418,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CTC LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. CTC LLC now owns 118,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,309,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

