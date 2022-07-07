Everest (ID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million

Everest (ID) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $113,416.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00119858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00770151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

