Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.77. Expro Group shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 4,152 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

