Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.77. Expro Group shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 4,152 shares.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.