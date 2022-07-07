Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.49. Expro Group shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 7,251 shares changing hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
