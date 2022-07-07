Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading 1.5% Higher

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.00. Approximately 20,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 39,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk purchased 2,000 shares of Fairfax India stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,289.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,868.80.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

