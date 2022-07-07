FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $314.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a $314.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.35. 1,625,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.28.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.