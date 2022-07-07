FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.50-$24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.81. 19,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 552,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,803,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,681,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after buying an additional 101,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

