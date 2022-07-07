FIBOS (FO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,336.00

FIBOS (FO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. FIBOS has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $33,336.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FIBOS has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

