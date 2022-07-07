Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.