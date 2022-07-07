Financial Survey: Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 26.59% 20.81% 17.23%

91.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $99.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $896.56 million 3.33 $260.34 million $5.98 15.43

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.