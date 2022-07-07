First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.58

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.58 and traded as high as $29.75. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 28,652 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $119,018.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,646.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

