First Merchants Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $85.18. 95,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

