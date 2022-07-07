First Merchants Corp Has $15.71 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $199.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

