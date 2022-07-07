First Merchants Corp Has $22.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

