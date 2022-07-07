First Merchants Corp Has $4.76 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 50,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

