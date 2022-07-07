First Merchants Corp Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $261.74. 47,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average of $274.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

