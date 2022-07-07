First Merchants Corp Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

NYSE:VLO traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.09. 68,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,114. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

