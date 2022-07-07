First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,589. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

