First Merchants Corp Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.70. 12,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,644. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

