First Merchants Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 92,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

