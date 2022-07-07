First PREMIER Bank Buys 350 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

