First PREMIER Bank Buys 891 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,675,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 237,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80.

