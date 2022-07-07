First PREMIER Bank Grows Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.09% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,300,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 134,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 76,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.11.

