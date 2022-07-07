First PREMIER Bank Has $6.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 761,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

