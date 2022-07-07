First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

