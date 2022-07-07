First PREMIER Bank Reduces Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 388,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,094 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

