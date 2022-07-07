First PREMIER Bank Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

