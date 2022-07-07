First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stake Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.28% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

