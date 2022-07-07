First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $42.04. Approximately 863,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,225,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.

