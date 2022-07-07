First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.10 and last traded at $140.78. 71,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 52,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.34.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 136,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.