First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

