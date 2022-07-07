Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $119.11 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Five Below Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.