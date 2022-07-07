Flamingo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.64 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $34.30 million and $13.64 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.01243158 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

