Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.68

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.68 and traded as low as $17.40. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 49,183 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $140.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

