Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 9.3%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 15,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,212,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fluence Energy by 2,568.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $950,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,144,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

