Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.10

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 36357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($187.70) to £138 ($167.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($193.63) to £126 ($152.58) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($194.96) to £156 ($188.91) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.87) to £138.20 ($167.35) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13,955.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.