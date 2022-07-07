Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($180.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £138 ($167.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a £138 ($167.11) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £142.83 ($172.96).

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 332.67 ($4.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,105.33 ($98.15). The company had a trading volume of 567,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,690.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,549.44. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($92.03) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($197.08).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

