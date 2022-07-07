Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Flux Power worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

