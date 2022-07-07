FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 50,100 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

