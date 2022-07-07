FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $7,106,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 494,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 161,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

