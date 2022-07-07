FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 17,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 597.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

