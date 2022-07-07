FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $280,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 211,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 29,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 230,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.