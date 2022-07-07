FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $790,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Ternium comprises 0.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TX opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

