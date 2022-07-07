FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. Lefteris Acquisition makes up approximately 2.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 118,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ LFTR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.